Saudi Arabian start-up carrier Riyadh Air has formally launched a freight operation to complement its passenger airline services.

The new division – branded ‘Riyadh Cargo’ – aims to capitalise on the capacity of the airline’s widebody aircraft fleet, comprising up to 122 Boeing 787s and Airbus A350-1000s.

Riyadh Air says it is taking a “deliberate, phased approach” to build an integrated cargo business at its hub in the Saudi capital.

The company’s global head of cargo, Pravin Singh, says the brand launch is a “foundational step” fo the business.

“Launching within a live environment allows us to test, learn, and continuously refine how we operate, while delivering real value to our customers from the get-go,” he adds.

Operations have been carried out on the Riyadh-London Heathrow route, with the new division transporting a diverse range of freight including time-sensitive and perishable goods.

Riyadh Cargo’s operation is built around digital capabilities including centralised airway bill control and data visibility to reinforce its freight management, and the division is using “best-in-class” digitally-tracked lightweight load containers.