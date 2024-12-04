Middle Eastern carrier Saudia is entering a maintenance partnership with Air France-KLM which will focus on engine work.

The two sides will explore a joint venture for GE Aerospace GEnx engines which power Boeing 787s.

Under the pact Saudia envisions awarding at least 50% of GE Aerospace GE90 work to Air France-KLM, in exchange for localisation of processes.

Saudia will handle module assembly and disassembly of GE90s which are fitted to Boeing 777s in its fleet.

The airline already has maintenance capabilities including servicing of CFM International Leap-1A engines for Airbus A320neo-family jets.

Saudia reached the agreement – the subject of a memorandum of understanding – during a visit to Saudi Arabia by French president Emmanuel Macron.

“We see a mutual interest in expanding our commercial co-operation and pooling our expertise, notably in the strategic MRO activity,” says Air France-KLM Group chief Ben Smith.

He says the pact will “unlock additional opportunities” in Saudi Arabia and the region.

Saudia Group director general Ibrahim Al-Omar says the deal demonstrates “commitment” to advancing the kingdom’s aviation industry, in line with the government’s Vision 2030 economic programme.

Both Air France-KLM and Saudia are members of the SkyTeam alliance and the co-operation also covers enhancement of reciprocal codeshares.