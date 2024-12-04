IAG’s Spanish long-haul carrier Level has secured its own air operator’s certificate, enabling it to embark on developing its network from Barcelona.

It will fly under the designator code ‘LL’ and the callsign ‘Dali’ – a cultural reference to Catalonian artist Salvador Dali.

Level states that granting of the AOC gives it operational autonomy and enables it to switch from “being a commercial brand to an airline”.

It is preparing to take a seventh Airbus A330-200 over the next few weeks and intends to have eight in 2026.

The carrier was established in 2017 as a low-cost long-haul service but has previously operated under the authorisation given to Iberia.

It disclosed in November last year that it would pursue its own AOC.

Level says it has had to increase personnel numbers, establish new operations teams, and source pilots and cabin crew.

Chief executive Rafael Jimenez Hoyos says the approval is a “fundamental step” for the airline.

“This milestone marks the beginning of a new state in which we will continue working with the same commitment to consolidate Level as an efficient, innovative and customer-oriented airline,” he adds.

Level becomes a separate entity under IAG whose carriers also include Iberia, British Airways, Aer Lingus and Vueling.

The airline has been awarded an operating licence, in parallel with the AOC, and is seeking regulatory clearance to serve US, Argentinean and Chilean destinations.

“One of the pillars of the airline’s future strategy is to continue developing Barcelona’s long-haul, helping to strengthen the intercontinental connection,” it states.

Level says it will “reinforce” links between the Catalonian capital and cities including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Buenos Aires and Santiago.