Prospective UK long-haul start-up Global Airlines appears to have pushed back initial flights at least until next year.

The would-be airline recently obtained its initial Airbus A380, which was flown from California to Scotland at the end of April.

Global Airlines is aiming to refit the aircraft and carry out essential maintenance to prepare it for service. The carrier has indicated that it wants to serve US destinations including New York and Los Angeles.

But while its start-up outline had originally featured first flights in spring or summer 2024, the company appears to have shifted them to 2025.

It says the aircraft, located at Glasgow Prestwick, has started having the Global Airlines livery applied, while plans for interior refurbishment are “progressing”.

“The next stage of maintenance is due to commence in the coming weeks that will take the airline a step closer towards launching passenger flights next year,” it adds.

The company intends to build a fleet of A380s and is working with Portuguese wet-lease specialist Hi Fly – itself a former A380 user – on the operational side.

Global Airlines says it has formed a partnership with a technology-focused law firm – Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe – to advise and offer support for its investment and capital-raising strategies.

It states that it is “preparing for its next phase of growth” which will include hiring for senior roles, investing in returning its first A380 to service, and “advancing plans” to acquire additional aircraft.

“Since our flight across the Atlantic, appetite from large funds and institutional investors has never been higher,” claims Global Airlines founder James Asquith.