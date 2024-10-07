BOC Aviation has entered into a lease transaction with long-time customer United Airlines, covering four Boeing aircraft.

The deal, disclosed 7 October, covers three 737 Max 9s and a sole 787-9. All three aircraft are currently in operation with the North American carrier.

The three 737 Max 9s are powered by CFM International Leap-1B engines, while the 787 is powered by GE Aerospace’s GEnx engines.

According to Cirium fleets data, United has 82 737 Max 9s and 38 787-9s in service.

BOC Aviation CEO Steven Townend notes: “The financing of these four latest generation Boeing aircraft provides us with an incremental investment opportunity as we continue to grow our business.”