Embraer has signed up South Korea as the first Asia-Pacific customer for its C-390 tactical transport.

The country will obtain a trio of C-390s in a W710 billion ($544 million) deal under its Large Transport Aircraft II (LTA II) requirement, according to South Korea’s official Yonhap news agency, quoting Seoul’s Defense Acquisition and Program Administration.

“Under the signed contract, Embraer will provide an undisclosed number of C-390 Millennium aircraft specially configured to meet ROKAF’s requirements,” the Brazilian airframer said on 4 December. The award also covers personnel training and the provision of ground support equipment and spare parts, it adds.

An offset agreement will see “a significant amount of C-390 Millennium parts locally manufactured by Korean partner companies, and the development of a local MRO provider”, the company says.

“This is a new era in Brazil-South Korea relations and together with our Korean partners, we are committed to growing the capabilities of its aerospace and defense industries,” says Embraer Defense & Security chief executive Bosco da Costa Junior.

The LTA II requirement was in the spotlight at October’s Seoul ADEX defence show. The C-390’s rival for the requirement was the Lockheed Martin C-130J, which had won a previous LTA 1 requirement for four aircraft. South Korea is a long-time operator of the C-130H.

Deliveries to the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) are expected from December 2026.

At the recent Dubai air show, Caetano Spuldaro, vice-president sales and marketing, Middle East and Asia-Pacific for Embraer Defense & Security, had said the company was on the verge of announcing its first order in the Asia-Pacific or Middle East.

At the ADEX show, Embraer offered this about the C-390: “The C-390 is the most modern military tactical transport aircraft. If chosen, the C-390 will enhance ROKAF’s ability to deploy with greater efficiency, serviceability, and speed. We have a robust value proposition for South Korea that involves the Korean aerospace industry. We look forward to growing our relations with the South Korean armed forces and aerospace and defence industries.”

In October 2022, Embraer signed memorandums of understanding with several South Korean companies related to the future supply of parts for the C-390.

The ROKAF operates 12 C-130H aircraft with an average age of 32.9 years.

Including South Korea, Embraer has so far secured orders for its 26t payload-capacity transport and tanker from Brazil, Hungary and Portugal, with Austria, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands also planning to field the type. If all current planned purchases are finalised, its total order book for the type will stand at 40 aircraft.

Story updated with comment from Embraer.