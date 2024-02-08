The French navy is to receive additional Survey Copter-produced Aliaca vehicles via the service’s SMDM light tactical unmanned aerial system (UAS) programme.

Announced by France’s DGA defence procurement agency on 5 February, the order – for 15 SMDM systems – includes “30 fixed-wing electric UAS with associated training and integrated logistics support”, says Survey Copter parent company Airbus Defence & Space.

Valuing the award at almost €30 million ($32 million), the DGA says deliveries will commence late this year.

Paris in 2020 signed a first contract for the SMDM, ordering 11 systems totalling 22 air vehicles. Eighteen of those aircraft have been delivered, with the type entering operational service in 2022.

“The first integrations of SMDM have given full satisfaction on the operational level,” the DGA says. With a maximum take-off weight of 16kg (35lb), the UAS has an operating range of 27nm (50km) and 3h endurance.

The Aliaca vehicle is catapult-launched and recovered to its launch vessel using a net.

“Intended to strengthen aerial surveillance, detection and identification capabilities, they will equip high-sea patrol boats, overseas patrol boats, surveillance frigates and other platforms of the French navy,” the DGA says of the new order.