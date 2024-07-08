Italy has begun the process of acquiring another batch of 24 Eurofighter Typhoons to replace the oldest examples of the multirole fighter in its fleet.

In a brief notice to the Italian parliament, defence minister Guido Crosetto has submitted a draft resolution seeking approval for “the acquisition of 24 F-2000 aircraft and the technical-logistical support of the entire fleet”.

F-2000 is the official designation for the multinational type. No further detail on delivery timelines or budgets were provided.

Approval for the purchase is being sought from the budget and foreign affairs committees, which are supposed to deliver a verdict by the middle of August.

Speaking to FlightGlobal at the ILA Berlin air show in June, Leonardo co-general manager Lorenzo Mariani indicated that the Italian order was in the works.

Leonardo is a member of the three-company consortium that developed the fighter, alongside Airbus Defence & Space and BAE Systems.

The Italian air force requirement is to acquire new fighters to replace its oldest Tranche 1-standard examples.

FlightGlobal’s 2024 World Air Forces directory lists the service as currently operating 90 units of the multirole jet.