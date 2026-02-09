Lockheed Martin is exhibiting a full-sized replica of its F-35 at the World Defense Show (WDS), just months after US President Donald Trump suggested that Riyadh could gain approval to acquire the stealth fighter.

With the Royal Saudi Air Force’s (RSAF’s) name written on its fuselage, and the nation’s flag on its tail, the model will be on display for visitors throughout the 8-12 February event.

While the modest US military ‘corral’ at the show does not feature a real example of the stealth fighter, a pair of US Navy F-35Cs took part in the flying display on its opening day.

Lockheed also is inviting selected guests to try out its cockpit demonstrator for the Lightning II at WDS, offering them a chance “to explore the aircraft’s sensor fusion, data integration and advanced pilot-interface technologies that enhance pilot situational awareness”.

Speaking ahead of a mid-November 2025 meeting in Washington, DC with Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, Trump stated: “We will be doing that. We will be selling F-35s.”

No subsequent details have emerged around the potential scale or timing of a possible order by Riyadh. However, previous reports had suggested that it could be interested in acquiring 48 of the jets.

Lockheed says the F-35 remains the subject of government-to-government discussions, with the company not providing further details.

To date, Israel is the only nation in the Middle East region to have acquired the fifth-generation type, with its air force having 48 F-35I Adirs in operational use. The nation also has previously outlined plans to acquire another 30 examples.

The US government in late 2020 gave its initial support for a potentially 50-unit F-35A sale to the United Arab Emirates, but a deal failed to materialize, with Doha instead ordering 80 Dassault Aviation Rafales.

Any prospect of a purchase by the UAE was effectively ended when Doha also ordered an initial batch of Chinese-built Hongdu L-15 advanced jet trainers, for use by its air force’s aerobatic display team.