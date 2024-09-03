Poland’s WZL-2 works has completed the process of maintenance, repair and overhaul and modernisation work on the nation’s Sukhoi Su-22 fleet.

The last example of the Polish air force-operated type to undergo work at WZL-2’s Bydgoszcz plant – an Su-22UM3K trainer with the service registration 707 and in a commemorative tiger livery – departed the site on 29 August.

Warsaw acquired a total of 90 Su-22M4 ground-attack aircraft and 20 UM3K-model trainers, deliveries of which began in August 1984.

WZL-2 completed support work on a first Su-22 in February 1991, and over the subsequent years provided updates ranging from incorporating NATO-standard avionics to applying a two-tone grey camouflage livery.

Poland’s sole remaining squadron to operate the variable-geometry type is located at the 21st Tactical Air Base in Swidwin, and flies 18 of the aircraft, including six trainers.

From January 2027, these will be replaced by 16 Lockheed Martin F-35A ‘Husarz’ stealth fighters, with initial operational capability expected in 2029. Poland is acquiring 32 of the fifth-generation type.