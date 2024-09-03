Poland’s WZL-2 works has completed the process of maintenance, repair and overhaul and modernisation work on the nation’s Sukhoi Su-22 fleet.

The last example of the Polish air force-operated type to undergo work at WZL-2’s Bydgoszcz plant – an Su-22UM3K trainer with the service registration 707 and in a commemorative tiger livery – departed the site on 29 August.

Su-22 Tiger

Source: WZL-2

Last Su-22 to receive support from WZL-2 was a specially-liveried trainer version

Warsaw acquired a total of 90 Su-22M4 ground-attack aircraft and 20 UM3K-model trainers, deliveries of which began in August 1984.

WZL-2 completed support work on a first Su-22 in February 1991, and over the subsequent years provided updates ranging from incorporating NATO-standard avionics to applying a two-tone grey camouflage livery.

Poland’s sole remaining squadron to operate the variable-geometry type is located at the 21st Tactical Air Base in Swidwin, and flies 18 of the aircraft, including six trainers.

Su-22 pass

Source: WZL-2

The Polish air force will replace variable geometry ground-attack type with F-35 stealth fighters

From January 2027, these will be replaced by 16 Lockheed Martin F-35A ‘Husarz’ stealth fighters, with initial operational capability expected in 2029. Poland is acquiring 32 of the fifth-generation type.

