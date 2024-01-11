Taiwan’s Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation is pitching a locally designed basic trainer to replace the air force’s aging fleet of Beechcraft T-34Cs.

AIDC has completed the “first phase of design” for the new trainer and has called on the Taiwanese government to launch the second phase of detailed design, according to a company statement.

It states that a first flight is possible within three years and mass production in six, with a proposed production run of 45 examples.

According to a report in the Focus Taiwan News channel, the Republic of China Air Force has yet to decide on whether to obtain a trainer locally or buy one overseas.

“We are still considering whether to choose locally-made trainers, trainers that are the results of local and international cooperation, or simply rent new trainers instead of buying them,” a senior Taiwanese officer is reported as telling local media.

The proposed trainer will be powered by a Pratt & Whitney Canada PT-6A-68B turboprop with 1600shp.

To help save costs, AIDC says that the ejection seats from retired air force Northrop F-5s can be installed in the new trainers. Moreover, producting the aircraft locally will help keep sustainment costs lower.

AIDC adds that producing the aircraft locally will provide crucial support to Taiwan’s aerospace industry and guarantee long-term sustainment for the aircraft.

It notes that production of the T-5 Brave Eagle will cease in 2026. Having the work force move onto the new trainer project will ensure that Taiwan retains aerospace know-how at home.

Cirium fleets data indicates that the Republic of China Air Force operates 34 T-34Cs with an average age of 38.6 years. It formerly operated 45 examples, but nine were written off and one retired.