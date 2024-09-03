The UK government has withdrawn permissions to supply Israel’s armed forces with some military equipment, removing “approximately 30 export licences for items which could be used in the current conflict” in Gaza.

Announced on 2 September, the step will halt the transfer of “important components that go into military aircraft, including fighter aircraft, helicopters and drones, as well as items that facilitate ground targeting”, foreign secretary David Lammy says. The withdrawn items include unspecified equipment used on the Lockheed Martin F-16.

The UK government’s assessment is that “there is a clear risk that military exports to Israel, where used for military operations in Gaza, might be used in serious violations of international humanitarian law”, it says.

“Affected exporters will be notified of the suspension,” the government says, without identifying any of the suppliers involved.

“The UK government has been absolutely clear that Israel must, in taking military action to support its legitimate right to self-defence, do so whilst adhering to international humanitarian law,” says Jonathan Reynolds, secretary of state for business and trade.

“The UK remains committed to supporting Israel’s self-defence. But to license arms exports to Israel, the UK must assess their compliance with international humanitarian law,” says the government. It classifies Hamas – which sparked the current fighting by launching attacks against civilians in Israel last October – as a terrorist organisation.

“The action we are taking will not have a material impact on Israel’s security,” Lammy says. “Our exports to Israel amount to about 1% of its arms,” he notes.

Meanwhile, the government confirms that UK-produced parts used on the Lockheed F-35 stealth fighter were also considered during the assessment of current export licences.

“Due to the nature of the F-35 as an international collaborative programme, it is not currently possible to suspend licensing of F-35 components for use by Israel without prejudicing the entire global F-35 programme, including its broader strategic role in NATO and our support to Ukraine,” it says.

“In this context, exports to the global F-35 programme will be excluded from this suspension decision, except where going direct to Israel.”

UK companies account for around 15% of each F-35 produced by value, with BAE Systems manufacturing the type’s rear fuselage section for every example built.

Prior to the new restrictions, the UK had approved around 350 export licenses to supply military equipment to Israel, the government says. Items excluded from its ban include technologies employed on training aircraft, naval equipment, and those supplied for civilian use, such as “food-testing chemicals, telecoms, and data equipment”.