BAE Systems has been awarded a £60 million ($79 million) contract to perform a mid-life upgrade that will bring its Sting Ray lightweight torpedo to an enhanced Mod 2 version.

Announced on 13 September, the weapon enhancement will “significantly enhance its anti-submarine warfare [ASW] capabilities”, the company says, including for air-launched applications.

“The upgrade will implement new technological features, ensuring that Sting Ray continues to meet the challenge of emerging threats now and into the future,” it says. The activity will be conducted over a four-year period, including prototype production and trials work.

The Royal Navy (RN) currently employs the Sting Ray Mod 1 from its Leonardo Helicopters AW101 Merlin HM2 and Wildcat rotorcraft in the ASW role.

Another future application will be with the Royal Air Force’s Boeing 737NG-based Poseidon MRA1 maritime patrol aircraft fleet, following an integration programme announced last November.

“The Sting Ray torpedo remains at the heart of anti-submarine warfare,” says Scott Jamieson, managing director of BAE’s Maritime Services business. “It’s a huge sign of confidence for the company to be entering the next phase of development and to demonstrate its additional capabilities,” he adds.

“We are taking what is already a very good anti-submarine warfare weapon and turning it into the best in class,” says Commodore Steve Bolton, the RN’s deputy director aviation programmes.