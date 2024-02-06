The US government has cleared the Netherlands to obtain two types of missiles produced by Lockheed Martin.

The first potential sale involves 120 AGM-158B/B-2 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles with Extended Range (JASSM-ER) as well as other equipment and services, according to a Defense Security Cooperation Agency congressional notification.

The value of the potential JASSM-ER sale is $908 million.

“The proposed sale will improve the Netherlands’ capability to meet current and future threats by increasing its airborne, long-range, precision-strike combat capability,” says DSCA.

“The Netherlands will use these systems to defend NATO Allies and deter aggression. The Netherlands will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces.”

A separate DSCA notification states that the Netherlands has also been cleared to order “up to” 386 AGM-114R2 Hellfire missiles, in addition to related equipment and services valued at a total of $150 million.

“The proposed sale will improve the Netherlands’ capability to strengthen its homeland defence and deter regional threats,” says DSCA of the Hellfire sale.

“This will contribute to its military goals of updating capability while further enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allies.”