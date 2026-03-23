EasyJet is switching seat supplier from Recaro to Mirus and will fit the UK manufacturer’s Kestrel product to new Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft from 2028.

However, the low-cost carrier is sticking with Recaro’s SL3510 for its existing fleet.

EasyJet says the fixed-recline Kestrel is 20% lighter than its current seat and will offer passengers up to 2in (5cm) additional legroom.

The deal – which Mirus describes as “one of the largest single-model aircraft seat awards ever” – is a coup for the Norfolk-based start-up, which was founded just 11 years ago. EasyJet says it will be the first airline to fit the seats to new Airbus aircraft – it has 237 A320neo family aircraft on order.

Kenton Jarvis, EasyJet’s chief executive, says Mirus “competed very well” when the firm responded to a tender to supply the seats on the airline’s incoming batch of aircraft. “The seats are especially light and comfortable with more space for the customer,” he says.

Mirus revealed Kestrel at the AIX interiors show in Hamburg in 2022 and achieved UK certification in 2024. Optimised for the A320 family, the 6.9kg seat is lighter than its competitors and is “super competitive” on costs, according to Mirus.

The Kestrel is one of Mirus’s four-strong product line up – all named after birds of prey. The company launched its presence in the seating market a decade ago with a 60,000-unit retrofit order from Air Asia.

In 2022 Mirus became one of a small group of seating manufacturers to open its own dynamic test facility, which it makes available to third-party customers including automotive firms and emergency services organisations.