US regional carrier SkyWest Airlines has secured a deal to fly a small fleet of MHIRJ CRJ550 regional jets on behalf of United Airlines starting in December.

United disclosed the agreement along with its third-quarter financial results on 15 October, specifying that SkyWest will operate 11 CRJ550s under the United Express brand. SkyWest will have the opportunity to add more of the 50-seat regional jets to United Express’ fleet in the future, United says.

The news comes as another United regional airline partner, Mesa Air Group, plans for its Mesa Airlines division to stop flying CRJ900s for United by March next year. Mesa, which until recently operated 18 CRJ900s under the United Express banner, disclosed the change on 16 October, saying the move will leave it with a smaller fleet composed only of Embraer 175s.

CRJ550s are 50-seat variants of CRJ700s, which seat between 68 and 78 passengers.

United says its fleet of 50-seat regional jets – which also include CRJ200s and Embraer ERJ-145s – will have just short of 160 aircraft by the end of the fourth quarter.

St George-based SkyWest operates CRJ550s on behalf of Delta Air Lines under the Delta Connection brand, as well.

Smaller regional carrier GoJet Airlines, which also flies on behalf of United, is pursuing an ambitious growth plan that could see its fleet double in size by the first half of 2026.

GoJet did not immediately repond to a request for comment on whether United’s deal with SkyWest will affect its CRJ550 flying for United Express.