United Airlines will add three new Airbus A321neo and MHIRJ CRJ200 layouts later this year, the latest in its premiumisation push.

The Chicago-based carrier will introduce a new premium domestic configuration on the A321neo, nicknamed the “Coastliner,” this summer on flights between Newark and both Los Angeles and San Francisco. The plane will have 161 seats, including 20 Polaris business class suites, 12 premium economy seats and 129 economy seats. They will replace older Boeing 757-200s.

United will also debut its first long-range A321XLR later this year with 150 seats, including 20 Polaris suites, 12 premium economy seats and 118 economy seats. The plane will initially operate transatlantic flights from the airline’s Newark and Washington Dulles hubs.

For its regional fleet, United will introduce the CRJ450, a modified version of the CRJ200 with 41 seats in two classes — seven in first class and 34 in economy — instead of 50 seats. The planes operated by SkyWest Airlines are in the certification process and expected to debut by the end of 2026.

“We’ve been investing $1 billion a year, sometimes a little bit more, in a vision to really try to win customer loyalty — to make it an airline customers love to fly, want to fly and that they are loyal,” says Scott Kirby, United’s chief executive. “This is the next step in doing that.”

United began its premium push in 2021 when it unveiled the “United Next” programme. The plan included orders for hundreds of new Airbus and Boeing narrowbodies to upgauge its domestic fleet, additional premium seats and updates to the cabins of most of its narrowbody fleet with amenities like personal inflight entertainment and power outlets.

Andrew Nocella, the chief commercial officer of United, says United Next interiors are on roughly 70% of the airline’s 775 A320 family and 737 family fleets, or around 620 aircraft. The programme is scheduled for completion in 2028.

United is positioning itself as the second US premium carrier after Delta Air Lines with its investments.

The new A321neo layouts and CRJ450 come as United prepares to induct more than 250 new aircraft by April 2028. Deliveries include 58 A321neos, 28 A321XLRs, 119 737 Max and 49 Boeing 787-9s.

United plans to take 40 of 50 A321neos in the premium Coastliner layout over the next two years. And, with only 40 757-200s left in its fleet, Nocella hinted that the new premium domestic layout could eventually fly on more routes other than Newark-Los Angeles and Newark-San Francisco.

All of the 787-9s due will arrive with the airline’s new Elevated interior, including 33 in a premium-heavy configuration with the new roomier Polaris Studio available for an added fee. The first aircraft with the new interior will enter service from San Francisco to Singapore on 22 April, and to London Heathrow on 30 April.

Privacy screens are part of the Polaris upgrades on the new 787s and A321XLRs. However, Nocella says the screens will initially be locked in the open position pending regulatory sign off.

Polaris privacy screens on the Coastliner A321neos are permanently locked open.

The CRJ450s, once certified, will replace the remaining 30 CRJ200s in United’s regional fleet, Nocella says. The airline aims to have 50 of 70 planned aircraft flying by 2028 to “smaller cities” from its Chicago O’Hare and Denver hubs.

“We hope these will be a game changer in the smallest communities we fly,” Nocella says.

The CRJ450 is a conversion of the CRJ200 airframe with fewer seats.

United will continue to fly 50-seat Embraer ERJ-145 regional jets operated by subsidiary CommuteAir.