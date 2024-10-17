United Airlines signed during the third quarter “definitive agreements” with unnamed aircraft lessors to lease 40 Airbus A321neo jets, with deliveries expected in 2026 and 2027.

As of 30 September, United entered ”into leases with rental obligations of approximately $4 billion for several mainline aircraft, regional aircraft under [capacity purchase agreements], airport facilities and office space, none of which had commenced as of such date”, the carrier said in a 16 October filing with the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC).

“These leases will commence between 2024 and 2027, with lease terms of up to 12 years,” it adds.

United’s decision to lease additional Airbus narrowbodies comes amid significant delivery delays by both Airbus and Boeing, with the latter manufacturer suffering from a weeks-long machinists’ strike that has ceased 737, 767 and 777 production.

And roughly one third of the global A321neo fleet has been grounded by Pratt & Whitney’s recall of hundreds of geared-turbofan engines, which require lengthy inspections and repairs of potential manufacturing defects.

Altogether, the issues are severely restricting the availability of narrowbody aircraft for airlines worldwide.

United says the 40 leased A321neos will bolster its firm commitments for 115 new, yet-undelivered A321neos from Airbus. United is expecting deliveries of 14 of the latest-generation narrowbodies in the fourth quarter, followed by 23 in 2025 and 78 later this decade.

The Chicago-headquartered carrier also holds orders for 50 A321XLRs – a long-range variant of the A321neo – the first of which it expects to be delivered in January 2026, when those jets will begin replacing the carrier’s ageing Boeing 757-200s.

In the fourth quarter, United anticipates taking eight Boeing aircraft – three 787s, two 737 Max 8s and three 737 Max 9s. Notably, 787 production has continued in recent weeks as Boeing’s machinists at its Charleston plant are not unionised.

United expects to receive 11 Dreamliners in 2025, it says in the SEC filing.

Meanwhile, United is not expecting any deliveries of the yet-to-be-certificated Boeing 737 Max 10 until 2026. It holds 167 firm orders for the largest variant in the Max family, but redesigning the type’s engine anti-ice system has further delayed its certification by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Barring no further issues, the Max 10 and the smaller Max 7 could be certificated in the first half of 2025, former Boeing chief executive David Calhoun said in July.

In April, United entered into a “confidential arrangement” with Boeing that includes compensation for the certification delays of the 737 Max 10.

”The compensation provided by Boeing for the grounding damages and in connection with rescheduling deliveries was in the form of credit memos for use on future purchases from Boeing,” United says.

“The company is accounting for these arrangements as a reduction to the cost basis” of previously delivered 737 Max 9s, as well as future deliveries of Max 9s and Max 10s.

During its earnings call last week, rival carrier Delta Air Lines also disclosed that it is now expecting its first 737 Max 10s in 2026.