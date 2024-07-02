Austria has signed for a dozen new Sikorsky UH-60M Black Hawks to replace its ageing Bell 212 transports.

Deliveries under the €715 million ($766 million) contract will begin in 2028, enabling the retirement of the 22-strong fleet of 212s – licence-built by Agusta in Italy in the early 1980s – by the end of the decade.

Approval for the acquisition under the USA’s Foreign Military Sales (FMS) process was obtained in May.

“With this investment, we are taking another decisive step to ensure the operational readiness of our armed forces and to sustainably increase safety,” says defence minister Klaudia Tanner.

“We are proud to invest in the future of our army and to provide soldiers with the best possible resources.”

Logistics services, mission equipment and training are also included in the FMS package.

Austria intends to operate the Black Hawks for the next 30 years.

Vienna is also modernising its existing fleet of nine S-70As through an upgrade programme with Alabama-based Ace Aerospace. Another three former US Army UH-60Ls will also be raised to the new standard for later delivery to Austria.