The Guangzhou Public Security Bureau has taken delivery of an Airbus Helicopters H175 super-medium-twin.

“The H175, with its outstanding performance and capabilities, will enhance our efficiency and provide us with an essential tool to fulfil our diverse mission portfolio,” says Zhang Rui, vice mayor of Guangzhou.

“We look forward to continuing to work together with Airbus to jointly promote the development of the aviation industry in Guangzhou.”

According to Cirium fleets data, the H175 is the Guangzhou police force’s fourth helicopter. It also operates a pair of H145s and a single Enstrom 480.

Chinese industry contributes substantially to the H175, a joint development with subsidiaries of state-owned airframer AVIC, although final assembly of the helicopter takes place at Airbus Helicopters’ plant in southern France.

AVIC also produces its own version of the super-medium-twin, the AC352 or Z15, which is fitted with twin Ardiden 3C/WZ16 powerplants – a joint development between Safran Helicopter Engines and Chinese industry – in place of the H175’s Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6s.