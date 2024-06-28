MD Helicopters has promoted Ryan Weeks to the role of president, overseeing the day-to-day operations of the rotorcraft manufacturer.

Week’s promotion is effective immediately, says the company. Previously Weeks served as MD Helicopters’ vice president of aftersales and support.

Weeks succeeds Brad Pedersen in the president role.

“Brad Pedersen will continue to serve as chief executive officer working strategic initiatives with the Board of Directors,” says MD Helicopters.

MD Helicopters chairman Ed Dolanski says that the two executives have “drastically improved” the company’s after market operations over the last two years.

“I am honored for the opportunity to build upon the improvements we made under Brad’s leadership over the past 21 months,” says Weeks.

“We still have a lot of room for improvement, but our network and operators are saying [MD Helicopters] is making progress.”