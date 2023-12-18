The US government has cleared the possible sale of 35 Sikorsky UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters to Greece, as it also approves the possible sale of air-to-air missiles to Japan.

The possible Greek UH-60M sale is valued at $1.95 billion, according to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

In addition to the helicopters, the package includes a range of support equipment such as spare engines, communications gear, hoists, guns, and others. Logistics and training are also included.

“The proposed sale will replace Greece’s current multi-role helicopter fleet with a more reliable and proven system that will allow Greece to maintain the appropriate level of readiness to conduct combined operations,” says the DSCA.

“The UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter will improve the Hellenic Army’s ability to deploy combat power to secure Greece’s borders, deter actions against its interests, and, when required, respond with credible force. Greece will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.”

In October, Sikorsky disclosed that Greece had submitted a formal request to obtain 49 UH-60s through the US government’s Foreign Military Sales process.

The Hellenic Army operates 64 Bell UH-1s for utility lift missions.

In addition to the possible sale to Greece, the DSCA also announced that Japan has been cleared to obtain 120 Raytheon AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs), and 44 AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II air-to-air missiles.

The AMRAAM package is valued at $224 million, the Sidewinder package $59 million.

Both potential Japanese missile packages include spares, logistics, and other systems and services.