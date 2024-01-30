Hanwha Systems has been tapped to develop an unmanned helicopter for use by South Korea’s navy and marines.

Seoul is investing W143 billion ($107 million) in the programme, which will run until December 2028, according to South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

The unmanned aerial vehicle will be the first unmanned rotorcraft to be developed in South Korea. It will serve in the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) role, with both an electro-optical/infrared camera as well as a multi-function radar.

The system will be deployed aboard ships and on islands close to North Korea. It will be able to operate over both land and sea. Specifically, it will detect North Korea’s “continuous provocations” against its southern neighbour.

The system is also envisaged as serving in civilian roles, particularly in areas where the use of fixed-wing UAVs is restricted. Longer term, Seoul hopes to find an export market for the new UAV.

The award is a notable success for Hanwha’s aerospace business, given that the Korean Air Aerospace Division is Seoul’s key local supplier for UAVs.

The unmanned helicopter news comes days after the DAPA announced a W472 billion mass production programme for South Korea’s Medium Altitude Unmanned Air Vehicle (MUAV).

MUAV will be produced by a consortium comprising Korean Air, LIG Nex1, and Hanwha. It is seen as significantly improving situational awareness about strategic targets within North Korea, including the provision of real-time video.

As with Hanwha’s planned unmanned helicopter, the DAPA also foresees MUAV entering the civilian and export markets.