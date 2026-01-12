An ongoing probe into a runway incursion involving an Airbus A310-300 operated by Ariana Afghan Airlines found that the flight crew were “unable to differentiate” between departing and arriving runways due to poor visibility.

The aircraft, registered YA-FGF, was operating as flight AFG311 from Kabul to Delhi when the incident occurred on 23 November 2025.

A preliminary report from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) notes that the A310 was radar vectored for an ILS approach into the airport’s Runway 29L, which was one of the two runways designated for arrivals that day.

The AAIB also notes that Delhi controllers had instructed the Ariana Afghan crew to continue its approach into Runway 29L, which was read back correctly.

At 2nm (3.7km) to touchdown, the A310 was given landing clearance by controllers, who also instructed the departure of an Air India A320neo on the parallel Runway 29R.

However, the Ariana Afghan jet landed on Runway 29R instead, despite being instructed otherwise.

The A310’s flight crew later informed air traffic controllers that they had lost ILS at 4nm from touchdown. Due to poor visibility, they were also unable to differentiate between the two parallel runways.

Weather conditions suggest it was hazy at the time of the incident. The AAIB also states that as Runway 29R was not configured for landing, its approach, ILS and PAPI lights were not switched on.

The AAIB, which has classified the incident as serious, will continue its investigations.

The A310 involved is a 35-year-old jet that had first entered service with Turkish Airlines. In 2002 it flew with Iran’s Mahan Air, before being delivered to Kabul-headquartered Ariana in December 2023.

The GE Aerospace CF6-powered twin-jet is one of three A310s in the airline’s fleet.