Investigators are probing a serious electrical system incident involving an Aurigny ATR 72-600 as it headed for Guernsey earlier this month.

The aircraft experienced “total electrical failure” at top of descent, according to French investigation authority BEA, citing its UK counterpart.

BEA identifies the airframe involved as G-OGFC which had been inbound to Guernsey from London Gatwick on 4 February.

The authority says four of its investigators are participating in the probe.

Circumstances of the event have yet to become clear, but the aircraft appears to have been cruising at 12,000ft during the English Channel crossing, prior to commencing its approach to runway 09.

Meteorological data from Guernsey indicates good weather conditions at the time.

BEA says the aircraft was not operating a commercial flight but being repositioned to Guernsey when the incident occurred.