US emergency services have responded to an accident at Bangor airport which involved an executive jet attempting to take off.

The accident occurred at 07:45 local time on 25 January, according to the airport’s operator. It states that there was “an incident involving a single aircraft” departing from Bangor.

“First responders are still on scene and are expected to be actively working the site for several more hours,” it adds.

The US FAA identifies the aircraft as a Bombardier Challenger 600, adding that it was carrying eight occupants.

Air-ground communications at time, archived by LiveATC, indicate that take-off clearance from runway 33 had been granted by tower controllers to an aircraft with the identification ‘10KJ’.

The tower stated that the runway visual range was more than 6,000ft with wind from 060k at 9kt – which would have generated a crosswind from the right.

Shortly after the aircraft crew confirmed the take-off clearance, an individual states: “All traffic is stopped on the field.”

A further communication, less than a minute later, mentions that “we have a passenger aircraft upside-down”.

The registration is consistent with a Challenger 600 executive jet (N10KJ) which had flown from Houston to Bangor earlier in the day.

Meteorological data from Bangor at the time of the occurrence indicates wintry conditions with light snow and temperatures of minus 16°C. Bangor’s runway has a length of 11,440ft.

Bangor airport’s operator has yet to confirm any further details. The airport remains closed, it states: “There have been flight cancellations and passengers are encouraged to contact their airlines for information regarding impacts to their travel plans.