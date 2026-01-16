All the passengers and crew on board a Hevilift Aviation ATR 42-500 have emerged uninjured after the aircraft suffered a runway excursion at Simberi airport in Papua New Guinea.

The turboprop, arriving at Simberi on 15 January, had been landing on runway 28, according to the operator.

It states that the ATR “veered off” the runway in “wet and slippery conditions”.

Eleven passengers and three crew members were on board the service from Port Moresby.

“[Everyone] disembarked safely and no-one was injured,” the carrier adds.

But it states that the aircraft has sustained “some damage”.

“All relevant authorities have been notified,” the airline says. “This incident will be reviewed in accordance with standard aviation procedures.”

Papua New Guinea’s accident investigation commission identifies the airframe as P2-KSA, a former Czech Airlines aircraft.