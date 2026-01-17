Turboprop manufacturer ATR says it is prepared to support an investigation into an accident involving an ATR 42-500 in Indonesia.

The Indonesian ministry of maritime affairs states that the Indonesia Air Transport aircraft lost contact in the Maros Regency area of South Sulawesi on 17 January.

It had apparently been operating a service from Yogyakarta to Makassar.

Few details of the circumstances of the accident have been disclosed. But the ministry indicates three of its employees were among 10 occupants.

Indonesian civil aviation regulator DGCA identifies the aircraft involved as PK-THT – an ex-Air Dolomiti airframe.

It says it is co-ordinating “intensively” with the Makassar airport authority, national search and rescue agency Basarnas, the Indonesian air force and other agencies to “ensure optimal response”.

ATR states that its specialists are “fully engaged” to support the operator and the Indonesian-led investigation.