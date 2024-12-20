Flight-recorder information indicates no evidence of unauthorised interference with the operation of a Swiftair Boeing 737-400 freighter before it crashed on approach to Vilnius last month.

The aircraft came down north of the airport on 25 November, while attempting to land on runway 19 after arriving from Leipzig.

Lithuania’s transport accident and incident investigation division states that preliminary analysis of the flight-data and cockpit-voice recorders from the jet – as well as examination of the crash site – show “no signs” of interference.

The Baltic states and surrounding regions have been experiencing disruption and spoofing of GPS navigation as well as related issues with other aircraft systems.

Both recorders from the 737 underwent data extraction at the facility of German investigation authority BFU, and provided information on the occurrence.

“By reading certain flight parameters from the flight-data recorder, it was possible to reconstruct the first image of the aircraft’s flightpath,” says the Lithuanian inquiry.

No firm conclusions have been disclosed about the circumstances leading to the accident, which resulted in one fatality from among the aircraft’s four occupants.