European safety regulators have lifted the suspension of Pakistan International Airlines’ third-country operator authorisation, enabling the carrier to resume flights to European Union destinations.

PIA’s authorisation was rescinded by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency in mid-2020, over concerns regarding its safety-management system.

EASA’s suspension followed a fatal accident involving a PIA Airbus A320 in Karachi, and the revelation that a number of pilot licences issued by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority had been fraudulently obtained.

Assessment of the aviation authority took place last year, with EASA participation. The assessment also examined Pakistani operators Airblue and Fly Jinnah.

EASA states that it lifted the suspension on PIA on 29 November, citing “significant efforts” made by the Pakistani regulator over the last four years.

It says it has “re-established sufficient confidence” in the civil aviation authority’s oversight capabilities.

Along with reinstating PIA’s third-country operator permit, EASA has issued a similar clearance to Airblue.