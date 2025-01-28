Russian investigators have yet to disclose the reason for a Antonov An-24’s runway excursion while attempting to depart from Nelkan in the east of the country.

The twin-engined Khabarovsk Airlines aircraft had been bound for Khabarovsk on 25 January.

According to the carrier, the An-24 was carrying out its take-off run when it “deviated to the left, rolling off the runway”.

It came to rest in trees and shrubbery. None of the 20 passengers or four crew members was injured, the airline states.

While detailed weather information for the time of the occurrence, 13:50 local, is not available, images from the scene indicate snow on the ground.

The carrier says its specialists have been assessing the aircraft’s technical condition, and will investigate the occurrence to determine the cause.

“It was a difficult aviation week for us,” it states.

Russia’s Investigative Committee division in Komsomolsk has been carrying out a routine probe to assess compliance with safety regulations.

Nelkan airport has a single unpaved runway, designated 04/22, around 1,520m in length.

Khabarovsk Airlines subsequently dispatched a replacement An-24 the following day to transport specialists and pick up passengers from the affected flight.

It has not disclosed the extent of any damage to the An-24 (RA-47363) involved in the Nelkan event.

The regional carrier says passenger traffic fell last year because it had to conduct required maintenance on its fleet.

Inspection of the An-24 every 18 months of operation is mandatory, it says. One aircraft underwent repair while three others were inspected for extension of airworthiness certification.

Acting general director Anton Rusin states that a shortage of spares for the type is “growing every year” and their cost is increasing, making such servicing more expensive and lengthening the timeframes for the work.

Khabarovsk Airlines conducted a total of around 1,300 flights in 2024, primarily scheduled operations, carrying 47,000 passengers.