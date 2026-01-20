An Airbus A321neo operated by United Airlines suffered an apparent nosewheel separation following a hard landing in Orlando on 18 January.

Videos circulating on social media show the aircraft crabbing in a strong crosswind while attempting to land on Orlando International airport’s Runway 36L. The A321neo bounces off the main landing gear tyres and touches down hard on the nosewheel before entering an ungainly landing roll.

One tyre from the nosewheel assembly is seen rolling off the landing surface.

The A321neo was immobilised on the runway, briefly disrupting operations in Orlando.

United confirms that flight 2323, carrying 200 passengers and six crew from Chicago to Orlando, “experienced a mechanical issue upon landing”. It does not confirm the nosewheel separation.

”Passengers were bused to the terminal and the aircraft was cleared from the runway,” the airline says. “No injuries were reported.”

The hard landing occurred amid stormy conditions in Orlando, with wind gusts reportedly exceeding 43kt (80km/h) when the aircraft landed at 12:35 local time.

Registered as N14502, the A321neo in question rolled off Airbus’ Hamburg production line in November 2023.