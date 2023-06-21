Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) is hopeful of returning to pre-pandemic operating profits by 2024, even as it flags the threat of global supply chain issues.

Speaking at the Paris air show, executive vice-president of the Franco-Dutch MRO provider Anne Brachet acknowledges that while it was the only profitable unit in the wider Air France-KLM Group amid the pandemic, it has been affected by costly and “unpredictable” supply chain woes.

The firm posted an operating profit of €15 million ($16.4 million) in the three months ended 31 March, lower than the year-ago period.

By comparison, in the first quarter of pre-pandemic 2019, it was €47 million in the black at the operating level.

Supply chain issues are among the four near-term trends Brachet raised, with the others being geopolitical uncertainties – especially with the ongoing Ukraine crisis – inflation, as well as a push for sustainability in the sector.

Brachet says the MRO company is “trying to manage” these issues, even having to “innovate” in some instances. “We also drive up our adaptive [maintenance] solutions to mitigate the current situation,” she adds.

The MRO provider signed a raft of agreements for component, APU and engine support at the show: