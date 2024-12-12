Air New Zealand has expanded its partnership with USA-based electric aircraft manufacturer Beta Technologies, as it moves close to introducing battery-electric aircraft on regional cargo flights in 2026.

The Star Alliance operator will acquire a demonstrator aircraft – the Alia CX300 aircraft – from Beta, which it will operate as part of a technical demonstrator programme from April 2025.

The aircraft will be based at Hamilton airport initially, where it will complete a series of proving flights.

“From there, the Air New Zealand and Beta teams will gradually expand flights to surrounding airports before making the journey to Wellington, where it will complete flights designed to replicate the cargo operation planned in 2026 with New Zealand Post,” the airline states.

The announcement comes a year after Air New Zealand first entered into a partnership with Beta, which saw it place a firm order for one electric conventional take-off and landing (CTOL) aircraft, alongside options for two more and rights for a further 20. It had intended to deploy the aircraft on cargo-only flights.

The carrier later confirmed Wellington and Blenheim as the two airports that will the Beta CTOL aircraft will operate cargo flights from.

Says Air New Zealand: “Having the aircraft type here before commercial services start gives the airline a longer runway to understand how the aircraft will perform in New Zealand, begin pilot and crew familiarisation, and allow ample time to share the technology with New Zealanders.”

As part of the expanded partnership, the carrier will also invest in charging facilities at Hamilton, Wellington and Blenheim airports.