Airbus is maintaining its ramp-up schedule targets as the airframer turns in flat adjusted earnings of €2.26 billion ($2.5 billion) for its commercial aircraft division for the half-year.

Revenues for the six months to 30 June increased by 16% to €20.3 billion as the company achieved higher deliveries of 316 aircraft.

“The positive effect from the increase in deliveries, supported by a more favourable hedge rate, was partially reduced by investments for preparing the future,” states Airbus.

Airbus is sticking to its full-year ambition to deliver 720 commercial aircraft despite the continuing supply-chain pressures.

It is also maintaining its aim of reaching a 75 aircraft-per-month production rate for the A320neo family in 2026.

“Tactical adjustments to production planning will continue to be made as required to meet this target rate, which is now the key reference point for the company and the supply chain,” it states.

Airbus is progressing with this single-aisle ramp-up with the inauguration recently of a new A321neo-capable final assembly line in Toulouse.

The company’s rate schedules for its other programmes also remain unchanged.

Airbus is looking to produce nine A350s per month at the end of 2025, four A330s per month in 2024 and 14 A220s per month by the mid-decade.

Chief executive Guillaume Faury says the company has “progressed well” across its business activities in a “complex” operational environment.

“Our commercial aircraft are in strong demand,” he says. “This demand is driven both by growth and fleet replacement as airlines invest in more fuel efficient fleets.”

Airbus is also keeping its second-quarter 2024 target for entry-into-service of the new long-range A321XLR.