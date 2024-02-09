Airbus has selected Indian automotive firm Dynamatic Technologies to supply doors for the Airbus A220 family.

The company, which is based near Bengaluru, is already providing flap-track beam structures for the A330 as well as A320-family jets.

But it states that it has secured a new contract with the European airframer to manufacture passenger doors, as well as overwing exits and cargo doors for the A220.

The A220 is assembled in Montreal as well as Mobile, Alabama.

Dynamatic Technologies says the agreement is a “significant milestone” for the company, and aligns with the ‘Make in India’ initiative which was unveiled by the Indian government a decade ago.

The initiative aimed to revive manufacturing in the country by reforming regulatory processes and encourage businesses to invest.

“Our partnership with Airbus reinforces our position as a globally-trusted supplier of aerospace components,” says Dynamatic chief executive Udayant Malhoutra.

Aircraft doors are “critical structures”, the company adds, demanding advanced technologies to meet safety and efficiency requirements.

Dynamatic adds that it will work with partners such as Mahindra Aerospace.