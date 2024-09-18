Asia Digital Engineering has signed an investment agreement with Indonesia’s GMF AeroAsia, as the two parties collaborate on landing gear MRO services.

The partnership sees ADE – the MRO unit of Malaysia’s Capital A – invest in GMF AeroAsia’s landing gear business, which currently covers services like disassembly, repair and inspection of landing gear components on the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 platforms.

The investment will go into adding new capabilities, state ADE and Garuda Indonesia-owned GMF AeroAsia, which signed the agreement at the Bali International air show on 18 September.

Says ADE chief Mahesh Kumar: ““Our investment in GMF’s landing gear business is a strategic leap forward, designed to accelerate our growth and strengthen ADE’s position as a leader in the aviation MRO sector.”

GMF AeroAsia chief Andi Fahrurrozi states: “Together, [ADE and GMF AeroAsia] aim to elevate the quality, efficiency, and range of services we offer, making Southeast Asia a leader in aviation maintenance.”

Capital A chief Tony Fernandes, who was also present at the signing, adds: “The goal is to create a world leading landing gear shop. We can grow quicker if we combine our landing gear businesses.”

The agreement is part of a wider collaboration between Capital A and Garuda, which was first announced in September 2023. Under the partnership agreement, Indonesia AirAsia will interline with Garuda low-cost unit Citilink.

AirAsia will tap into Citilink’s extensive domestic network, with the latter interlining on AirAsia’s Southeast Asia network.

Indonesia AirAsia in early September confirms it is finalising the details of the interlining agreement. Fernandes, speaking at the signing ceremony, confirms that Capital A is looking “to do more together” with Garuda.

With additional reporting by Greg Waldron