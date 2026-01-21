Bristow Group has signed a deposit-backed agreement with Electra, reserving the first production slot for the developer’s EL9 Ultra Short hybrid-electric aircraft.

In all, the binding pre-delivery payment (PDP) contract, firming a 2021 letter of intent, will see Bristow take five aircraft from Electra’s first year of production.

In addition, the PDP agreement includes option rights for another 45 aircraft at the same fixed terms.

Bristow plans to deploy the EL9 on a wet-lease model, providing “turnkey mobility solutions” for a broad range of customers, including corporate clients, resorts, or regional airlines.

Capable of carrying nine passengers with baggage or 1,360kg (3,000lb) pounds of cargo for 330nm (611km), the blown-wing EL9 can take-off and land in just 45m (150ft).

“We are proud to welcome Bristow as an EL9 launch customer. By reserving five delivery slots in the EL9’s first year of production, to include slot one, they have made a powerful statement of confidence in Electra, our EL9 aircraft, and the future of direct aviation,” says Marc Allen, Electra chief executive.

Late last year Bristow chief transformation officer Dave Stepanek told FlightGlobal he hoped to perform demonstration flights of the EL9 in Norway later in 2026.

Bristow’s tentative deal in 2021 saw it pre-order up to 50 EL9s and in late 2023 it executed a deposit agreement that secured five early delivery positions.

Electra is targeting 2028 for certification and service entry.