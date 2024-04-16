Casablanca is poised to become a freighter conversion centre for Boeing 777-300ERs under a venture involving Kansas Modification Center.

KMC is one of several organisations developing cargo conversion programmes for 777 variants.

It is co-operating with Wichita State University and aerospace firm NIAR Werx, and has been aiming for US FAA approval of the supplemental type certificate in early 2025.

KMC says it has entered a new collaboration with entities it identifies as Stratos Industries and Integrated Aerospace Alliance, through which it intends to capitalise on the “rapidly expanding” Moroccan aviation industry.

The collaboration will include development of a 777 passenger-to-freighter production facility at Casablanca’s Mohammed V airport.

KMC says the agreement will allow it to expand annual production output by up to eight aircraft.

The Morocco project will allow the three partners to “meet the growing global demand” for 777-300ER freighters, it adds.

KMC indicates that Stratos is overseeing construction of three hangars, capable of accommodating widebody aircraft, as well as a paint facility.

Texas-based Integrated Aerospace Alliance will provide engineering, certification and programme management services.

KMC says it is “enthusiastic” about the potential for the joint venture, adding that it will “unite” the capabilities of the three partners.