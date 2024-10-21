Brazilian airframer Embraer delivered 57 jets in the third quarter of 2024, one-third more than during the equivalent three-month period in 2023, and 24% more than the previous quarter.

Sao Jose dos Campos-headquartered Embraer said on 18 October that it delivered 16 commercial jets – four E175s, two E190-E2s and 10 E195-E2s – and 41 executive jets, of which 22 were light and 19 were mid-size, during the quarter that ended on 30 September.

It also delivered two C-390 Millenniums, one to the Hungarian Air Force, its first, and one to the Brazilian Air Force, its seventh.

The airframer ended the quarter with a firm order backlog of $22.7 billion, about 25% higher than at the same point a year ago, and its highest point in nine years, the company says.

The commercial firm order backlog is $11.1 billion, up 30% from last year. It consists of 374 jets – 175 E175s, 27 E190-E2s, and 172 E195-E2s.

“The highlight was the delivery of the first E2 aircraft under a contract signed with a lessor to supply LOT Polish Airlines – the agreement includes two more jets before year-end,” Embraer says. “Additionally, Virgin Australia placed a firm order for eight E190-E2 small narrowbody aircraft during the quarter.”

On the executive jet side, Embraer delivered four Phenom 100s, 18 Phenom 300s, nine Praetor 500s and 10 Praetor 600s. The backlog of the executive jet business unit reached $ 4.4 billion during the quarter, 3% higher than at the same point last year.

The defence and security backlog was $3.6 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2024, a 70% increase.

“A new firm contract for the acquisition of nine C-390 aircraft was signed with the Netherlands and Austria, and announced at the Farnborough international air show,” Embraer says. “The positive momentum carried over to the A-29 Super Tucano, with sales contracts signed with Paraguay and Uruguay.”