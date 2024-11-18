Embraer and Indonesian Aerospace have entered an agreement for collaboration in commercial aviation.

The memorandum of understanding calls for studies to explore partnership opportunities between the two companies, says Embraer.

Potential areas for collaboration include engineering and the supply of aerostructures.

“As Indonesia’s premier aerospace manufacturer, [Indonesian Aerospace] has strong ambitions for Indonesia,” says Indonesian aerospace president director Gita Amperiawan.

“We look forward to developing this collaboration and tapping on Embraer’s 55 years of expertise and knowledge, which will boost our capabilities, particularly in the commercial aviation sector.”

Embraer notes that the A-29 Super Tucano is in service with the Indonesian air force, and that there is “a sizeable fleet” of the company’s business jet operating in Indonesia.

The MOU was signed at the Indonesian-Brazil chief executive forum event in Rio de Janeiro.