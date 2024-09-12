Embraer is looking at working with “potential suppliers” in India for a wide-ranging collaboration across its business units, including in defence and commercial aviation.

The disclosure comes as Embraer senior executive wrap up a visit to India to evaluate the expansion of its supply chain in India.

Areas of opportunity identified include aerostructures, machining, composites, as well as software development, states the Brazilian airframer.

Embraer executive vice president of global procurement and supply chain Roberto Chaves says: “India has a robust aviation and defence industry, and we see strong viability for manufacturers and systems developers in India to be key suppliers to Embraer.”

There are 44 Embraer aircraft operating in India, across commercial, defence and business aviation programmes. Operators include regional carrier Star Air, which has ERJ-145s and E175s in its fleet. The Indian air force also operates ERJ-145-based airborne early warning and control aircraft, known locally as ‘Netra’.

Embraer also reiterates a “key future opportunity” in India’s ongoing Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) acquisition, as it touts its C-390 tactical transport as a suitable candidate for the programme.

In February it partnered with Mahindra Defence Systems in February to put forward its C-390.

“Embraer sees India as a key partner in the region and expects, together with Mahindra, to implement an extensive local supply chain program. This initiative may include an assembly line for the C-390 in India, when selected for this programme,” it adds.

The statement comes a day after Lockheed Martin expanded its relationship with India’s Tata Advanced Systems, covering the establishment of a domestic MRO facility in the country for the C-130J tactical transport, which Lockheed is pitching for the MTA programme.