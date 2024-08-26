EVA Air will be the first Asian carrier to apply the low-drag AeroShark surface film on its fleet of Boeing 777 freighters.

The Taiwanese carrier will work with Aeroshark developers Lufthansa Technik (LHT) and chemical firm BASF for the application of the film, with the first aircraft expected to enter service in September.

Works are being carried out at EVA’s Taipei facilities, with assistance from LHT engineers from Germany, says EVA Air, which will apply the film on its entire fleet of nine 777Fs.

The film, measuring 50 micormilimeters thick, replicates shark skin, and reduces aerodynamic drag on the airframe, lowering fuel consumption and emissions by 1-2%. About 830sq m (8,930sq ft) of the film will be used to cover the fuselage and engine nacelles.

So far, the film has been installed on aircraft operating in the Lufthansa Group: a sole Lufthansa 747-400, all 12 777-300ERs operated by Swiss International Air Lines, and four 777Fs that fly for Lufthansa Cargo. Work has also begun on applying the film to four Austrian Airlines 777-200ERs.