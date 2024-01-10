GKN Aerospace has bolstered its additive manufacturing capability through a £50 million ($63.5 million) investment in its facility in Trollhattan, Sweden.

New 3D-printing technologies funded by the outlay will be operational at the site later in 2024, GKN says, creating around 150 jobs.

Some £12 million of the total investment will be provided by the Swedish Energy Agency’s Industriklivet initiative. GKN says the funding will be spent on plant, machinery, technology development and new products.

GKN in late 2023 began serial production of additive-manufactured fan case mount rings for Pratt & Whitney PW1500G engines at the Trollhattan site.

Using 3D printing rather than the traditional subtractive process reduces the material required per component by 72% and CO2 emissions by 6.5t, the company says.

Joakim Andersson, president of GKN Aerospace’s engines business, adds: “The benefits we see from this technology are truly game-changing.

“Government support has been pivotal in enabling us to push our capabilities forward and I am delighted to establish this unique technology in our world-leading facility in Trollhattan.”

GKN’s expansion of its 3D printing capabilities was aided by the October 2022 acquisition of Gothenburg, Sweden-based additive manufacturing partner Permanova Lasersystem.