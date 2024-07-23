Technology firm Hexagon has teamed up with Boeing to launch a consortium looking at rotor dynamics for new-generation propulsion systems.

The Rotor Dynamics Consortium is also tapping on major engine manufacturers, including Rolls-Royce, GE Aerospace, Safran and Pratt & Whitney, as well as other engine firms like ITP Aero and MTU.

Part of the group’s work includes looking at shortening new engine development cycles – using new simulation and modelling methods – as well as facilitate the delivery of more efficient engines.

Aziz Tahiri, Hexagon’s vice president for aerospace and defence, tells FlightGlobal the consortium comes “at a phase in aerospace where we’re starting to think about a completely new generation of aircraft…and new engines”.

“There is a need to rethink completely the engines, rethink the structures, but to align those two together. That’s probably one of the reasons that prompted Boeing to [form] this consortium,” says Tahiri, noting that simulation and modelling help reduce the time and cost of building physical prototypes.

Given Hexagon’s specialisation in inspection and simulation, Tahiri says the company is in a “unique position” in the engineering process.

“Once components are being manufactured, we can do the quality control and checks…and these inspection results to strengthen our models and engineering. There is a real link between…inspection, quality control, and our simulation models and engineering capabilities,” he adds.