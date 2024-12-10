GKN Aerospace chief technology officer Russ Dunn has been appointed as chair of the UK lobbying group Hydrogen in Aviation Alliance (HIA), taking over from Johan Lundgren, chief executive of EasyJet.

Lundgren, who has led HIA since its formation in 2023, is stepping down from the body as he prepares to also depart the budget carrier early next year.

Earlier this year, HIA released its first milestone report, outlining the steps and timeline the UK government and industry need to follow if it is to secure its place as a hydrogen aviation leader.

In 2025, HIA will focus on initial priority areas from the report, notably those related to skills and airport infrastructure, to ensure the country is ready for the transition to hydrogen.

GKN Aerospace has been exploring multiple technologies to permit hydrogen-powered flight. Earlier this year it unveiled a UK government-backed project to develop a 2MW-class fuel cell powertrain with ambitions to eventually flight test the system.

Besides EasyJet and GKN Aerospace, HIA’s members comprise Airbus, Bristol Airport, Orsted, Rolls-Royce and ZeroAvia.

