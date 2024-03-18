International Aero Engines has demonstrated that its V2500 powerplant is capable of operating with 100% sustainable aviation fuel.

The V2500 is an alternative to the CFM International CFM56 on older Airbus A320-family jets, and also powered the Boeing MD-90.

In the military sector the engine is fitted to the Embraer C-390 transport.

The sustainable fuel test – using synthetic kerosene from hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids – was conducted at the facilities of Germany’s MTU Maintenance in Hannover.

V2500-c-Pratt & Whitney

Source: Pratt & Whitney

V2500 engines power aircraft including A320-family jets and the military C-390

IAE president Kim Kinsley points out that nearly 3,000 V2500s are still in service and the company has an “important role” in supporting net-zero emissions targets.

“We anticipate the majority of our eight IAE company shops will be prepared to use [sustainable fuel] in their operations in the next few years,” she adds.

MTU Aero Engines is a partner in the IAE consortium – which also includes Pratt & Whitney and Japanese Aero Engines – and the Hannover division claims its test is the first 100% sustainable fuel test to be conducted by a maintenance facility on a V2500.

