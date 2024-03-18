International Aero Engines has demonstrated that its V2500 powerplant is capable of operating with 100% sustainable aviation fuel.

The V2500 is an alternative to the CFM International CFM56 on older Airbus A320-family jets, and also powered the Boeing MD-90.

In the military sector the engine is fitted to the Embraer C-390 transport.

The sustainable fuel test – using synthetic kerosene from hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids – was conducted at the facilities of Germany’s MTU Maintenance in Hannover.

IAE president Kim Kinsley points out that nearly 3,000 V2500s are still in service and the company has an “important role” in supporting net-zero emissions targets.

“We anticipate the majority of our eight IAE company shops will be prepared to use [sustainable fuel] in their operations in the next few years,” she adds.

MTU Aero Engines is a partner in the IAE consortium – which also includes Pratt & Whitney and Japanese Aero Engines – and the Hannover division claims its test is the first 100% sustainable fuel test to be conducted by a maintenance facility on a V2500.