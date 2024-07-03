Indonesian Aerospace has committed to developing an amphibious version of its 19-seater N219 turboprop.

The amphibious version, a model of which has been displayed at air shows in recent years, of the twin-engined type is expected to fly in 2026, according to Indonesian Aerospace, also known as PTDI.

The company is working with two US firms, aircraft float specialist Aerocet and engineering firm Momentum Aeronautics, on the project. It states that the two companies will support efforts to obtain international certification for the aircraft.

Local certification for the amphibious N219 will also be sought.

The company adds that it aims to increase the N219’s maximum take-off weight to 7,030kg (15,500lb) from 6,700kg, and the payload to 1,900kg from 1,550kg. The floats will add about 600kg to the aircraft’s weight, meaning the amphibious version’s payload will be around 1,300kg, or 17 passengers.

Although Indonesian Aerospace has promoted the N219 for some years and produced two prototypes, a lack of orders has hindered the programme’s production start.

In late 2023 the company secured a $68 million Indonesian army contract for six aircraft, the first order for the type, but FlightGlobal understands that this will only go into effect in 2025.

Following this, it will take 20 months for Indonesian Aerospace to produce the first production example in Bandung.

The aircraft, powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A engines, received Indonesian certification in December 2020. The N219 is intended to serve remote, undeveloped parts of the sprawling Indonesian archipelago.

In May 2023, a company executive told FlightGlobal that Indonesian Aerospace sees a domestic market for 120 N219s over a ten-year period.

In November 2023, China’s Linkfield Technologies signed on to promote the aircraft and other Indonesian Aerospace types in China.