Emergency aerial services provider Avincis has been awarded a seven-year contract renewal to operate Italy’s government-owned fleet of 18 De Havilland Canada CL-415 firefighting aircraft.

Incumbent Avinicis has been operating the aircraft on behalf of the country’s Vigili del Fuoco agency for more than two decades.

Roberto Marcolini, Avincis managing director Italy fixed-wing division, says: “We have been proud to operate this fleet for more than 20 years, saving lives and protecting communities thanks to the commitment, courage and dedication of our pilots, technicians and other team members.”

Italy is also a participant in the Europe-wide RescEU programme, which sees the Avincis fixed-wing team operate the Italian CL-415 fleet across the continent as needed. Recent missions have included deployments to Portugal, Greece, and Albania.

The aircraft are based at Genoa, Lamezia Terme, Naples and Rome Ciampino airports on the mainland, plus Olbia and Trapani on the islands of Sardinia and Sicily, respectively. Avincis employs a team of more than 100 pilots for the firefighting mission.