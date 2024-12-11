Korea Aerospace Industries has secured a six-year extension from Boeing to supply the empennage for the 737 Max.

The contract extension is worth KRW1.13 trillion ($788 million) and will run from 2027-32, says KAI.

Boeing KAI ceremony

Source: Korea Aerospace Industries

KAI and Boeing signed the extension in Seattle

The deal will see it provide both the vertical and horizontal stabilisers for the Boeing narrowbody.

KAI’s existing empennage contract with Boeing runs from 2022-26.

In the third quarter of 2024, KAI’s airframe parts business saw revenues rise 16% year on year to KRW 648 billion.

Boeing is again producing 737 Max aircraft at its Renton facility following a three-month stoppage owing to a machinists’ strike. 

