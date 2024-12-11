Korea Aerospace Industries has secured a six-year extension from Boeing to supply the empennage for the 737 Max.

The contract extension is worth KRW1.13 trillion ($788 million) and will run from 2027-32, says KAI.

The deal will see it provide both the vertical and horizontal stabilisers for the Boeing narrowbody.

KAI’s existing empennage contract with Boeing runs from 2022-26.

In the third quarter of 2024, KAI’s airframe parts business saw revenues rise 16% year on year to KRW 648 billion.

Boeing is again producing 737 Max aircraft at its Renton facility following a three-month stoppage owing to a machinists’ strike.